TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s Attorney General is firing back against a former Central Florida guardian under criminal investigation for how she treated patients.

Last month, Rebecca Fierle’s attorney filed appeals saying an Orange County circuit judge had no right to remove Fierle from her guardianship cases and didn’t give her notice to respond to the allegations.

Her attorney, Harry Hackney, says Florida law protected Fierle, allowing her to place do not resuscitate orders on her clients with or without their permission, or the permission of the court.

Attorney General Ashley Moody says Fierle’s claims of innocence have no merit and should be dismissed.

Moody also says the circuit judge who removed Fierle from all of her Orange County guardian cases had the right to do so.

Already, one of Fierle’s appeals over being banned as a guardian has been thrown out because Fierle’s attorney did not respond to a Nov. 4 order to show cause. Fierle resigned from all of her cases in July.

Fierle’s lawyer told News 6 he actually allowed that case to be dismissed and is instead focusing on the other two that are still in play.

The lawyer said he has 20 days to file a response to the attorney general’s findings.