84º

BREAKING NEWS

Investigators

News 6 investigates after cops called on real estate investors

Erik Sandoval uncovers what happened Tuesday at 6 p.m. on News 6

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Investigators, Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Merritt Island, real estate
Two brothers spent a summer evening looking at houses they were considering placing a bid on at a foreclosure auction.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two brothers spent a summer evening looking at houses they were considering placing a bid on at a foreclosure auction.

They said they had done this before, and they said they knew what they were looking for.

The problem was the neighbors did not know what they were doing.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

They called law enforcement.

“You have the right to remain silent,” a deputy with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is heard telling both of them in a dash camera video.

We sit down with them to talk about the word of warning they now have for others.

See our investigation Tuesday night at 6 p.m. on News 6.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Erik Sandoval joined the News 6 team as a reporter in May 2013 and became an Investigator in 2020. During his time at News 6, Erik has covered several major stories, including the 2016 Presidential campaign. He was also one of the first reporters live on the air at the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

email

facebook

twitter