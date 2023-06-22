News 6 investigates after cops called on real estate investors

Two brothers spent a summer evening looking at houses they were considering placing a bid on at a foreclosure auction.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two brothers spent a summer evening looking at houses they were considering placing a bid on at a foreclosure auction.

They said they had done this before, and they said they knew what they were looking for.

The problem was the neighbors did not know what they were doing.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

They called law enforcement.

“You have the right to remain silent,” a deputy with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is heard telling both of them in a dash camera video.

We sit down with them to talk about the word of warning they now have for others.

See our investigation Tuesday night at 6 p.m. on News 6.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: