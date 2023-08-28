Floridians encouraged to connect with trusted contractors before Idalia hits

Holly Salmons of the Better Business Bureau said Floridians need to shop for professional contractors now before Idalia makes landfall.

“Now is the time to do your homework,” Salmons said. “Now when we have air conditioning, power and the internet.”

Before hiring anyone for repairs or reconstruction, Salmons suggests consumers verify contractor credentials.

“Check their licensing, insurance and BBB ratings,” she said. “A reputable contractor will have no issues proving this information.”

Don’t forget to obtain at least three written estimates for the work you need. This will help you gauge the average cost and identify potential overcharges.

Meantime, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said people should be aware of Idalia‘s projected path to file a “pre-event” claim or claims with your home insurance company.

Patronis said insurance companies “may start to reach out to you proactively.”

“Once it gets a little bit closer to where we think it’s going to make landfall, they’ll get you lined up because you’re in the affected area of impact,” Patronis said.

The CFO said you should reach out to your insurance carrier if you see your location falls within the projected storm path.

Patronis also urges homeowners to take videos of their homes and belongings inside and out. That way you have time-stamped video proof of the home before storm damage.

Patronis said Floridians should go to PrepareFlorida.com for information on disaster preparedness and filing insurance claims.

As in any storm watch, stay informed, create an emergency kit and stay connected.

