Orlando police delayed Markeith Loyd getting medical attention for 45 minutes while detectives interviewed him after his arrest, according to transcript documents.

He is now blind in one eye, after he says he was "tortured" by officers.

Loyd is accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

When he was arrested in January 2016, the department released helicopter camera video showing him crawling on his stomach and then being kicked in the head by at least two officers before the camera turns away.

When Loyd was later brought to police headquarters, his face was bloody and swollen, and he said three times he was beaten as he was taken inside.

While at police headquarters, Loyd was interviewed by detectives and asked for treatment, but did not get it immediately.

"I can't open my eye," Loyd said, according to the transcript.

"You don't need to open your eye Markeith, you need to open your mouth," a detective said.

News 6 asked Chief John Mina what the department's policy is when arrestees are injured and in custody.



"Do they normally get the treatment first and then they’re interviewed?" News 6 investigator Louis Bolden asked.

"Well it depends on the severity of the injury, but I would say it is our policy that if someone is in need of medical attention, they need to get medical attention," Mina said.



"Did officers know how severe his injuries were that night?" Bolden asked.

"I have no idea," Mina answered. "That's all part of the investigation."

Loyd certainly knew how serious his injuries were and told them.

"I'm under duress and I'm in pain." Loyd said.



"Y'all officers beat me up. I'm bleeding to death over here."

We later learned in an email to the chief that Loyd had "facial fractures," needed surgery and "will be permanently blind in his left eye," according to an email to Mina from Lt. Daniel Brady on Jan. 17.

When asked if there is a culture of "street justice" within the department, the chief answered no.

The Orlando Police Department is conducting an internal investigation,according to Mina.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigating the officer’s use of force.

That investigation started Dec. 19, almost a year after Loyd's arrest.

The OPD asked the FDLE to investigate after Loyd sent a letter to the Orange Osceola e state attorney, saying he wanted to press charges against the officers.

