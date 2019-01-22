Is $15 an hour in our future? John Morgan to make 2020 ballot announcement

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attorney John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan, will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce a ballot initiative that would raise Florida’s minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Currently, Florida's minimum wage is $8.46 an hour.

News 6 will provide a livestream of the event, set for 11 a.m., which will be available on ClickOrlando.com.

This minimum wage campaign comes on the heels of Morgan’s successful 2016 effort to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Florida.

Morgan addressed his issues about minimum wage during a speech in 2017.

“Minimum wage in America is a joke,” Morgan said. “You can’t live on $7 or $8 an hour.”

In that same 2017 address, Morgan spoke about the idea of immigrants taking jobs from U.S. citizens, saying, “They’re doing the jobs none of us would ever do. Who wants to pick strawberries for $80 a week?”

Morgan considered running for governor in 2018, but decided against it.

