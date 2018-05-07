Is it illegal to drive barefoot or in flip-flops in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - There’s no question that some Florida days are filled with sun and sand.

For this week's edition of Ask Trooper Steve, Olivia from east Orange County wanted to know if it is legal to drive with open toe sandals or barefoot in Florida.

Although I do not recommend driving with flip-flops or completely barefoot, it isn’t illegal in the Sunshine State.

Residents and visitors don't need to worry about getting a ticket for this, however, I strongly suggest against ever driving a car with no shoes or flip-flops. Serious injuries to your feet can occur when involved in a crash.

My cousin was involved in a serious crash on Interstate 4 around World Drive about four years ago. She was wearing flip flops and would have suffered no injuries if she was wearing solid shoes. Her right foot sustained serious injury requiring multiple reconstructive surgeries.

Although it may not be illegal to drive with flip-flops or barefoot in our state, it's still not the best practice. Keep those toes covered and drive safely.



