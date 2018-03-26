'It all came together': Woman gives birth at Orlando fire station

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando firefighters came to the rescue of a mother and her newborn Monday morning.

Micah David Howes was born just before 5:00 a.m. Monday, weighing in at a healthy 8 pounds 11 ounces.

Instead of being born in a hospital, he opted for Fire Station 11 along Curry Ford Road.

"We jumped in the car and went down the road about a mile and then I started pushing and I yelled to my husband and said, I'm pushing. Call 911," Candace Howes said.

Howes thought she was going into labor Sunday night, but it was a false alarm.

On Monday morning, she knew it was time.

The plan was a hospital in Altamonte Springs, but baby Micah had a different idea.

"My husband has always said it's so nice that we have the fire station right by us. Like if we ever needed it. It paid off today," Candace said.

Orlando District Fire Chief Ed Griffin got the call from dispatch about the Howes making their way towards Station 11.

As luck and timing would have it all 10 employees were at the fire station when they arrived.

Griffin was the first person outside.

"She told me that the baby was coming right now. There was no stopping it," Griffin said. "The baby came out pretty quickly and the baby was fine and no complications."

Candace said she didn't even have time to make it into the station. Micah was coming and he was determined.

"I was crowning so I stepped out and then within two steps out and then I got on the ground and pushed the baby out and the fire chief caught him and I rolled over and put him on me," Candace said.

This is the third child for Candace and her husband Zack. Her first two pregnancies were long labors that lasted more than 10 hours.

Micah came into the world in less than two.

"I have always known that the fire station was there and it might come in handy or something in that nature but it was completely just a God thing. It all came together. It all lined up," said Zack.

To top off the day, Micah and Candace share the same birthday.

