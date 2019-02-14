It's time to party -- Jennifer Lopez is returning to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando, "Let's Get Loud." Jennifer Lopez is returning to Orlando with her "It's My Party: The Live Celebration Tour" this summer.

For her first tour is nearly six years, J-Lo will celebrate her birthday with 24 shows this summer, making a stop at the Amway Center in Orlando on Tuesday, July 23, according to a news release.

As a host for NBC's dance show "World of Dance," Lopez will feature some of the show's guest dancers on her tour. In addition to the dance numbers and glittery costumes, she will also highlight new songs, along with fan favorites.

Her previous "Dance Again World Tour" sold more than 1 million tickets, and last year, she concluded her three-year "All I Have Las Vegas" residency that achieved gross ticket sales of more than $100 million.

Since her album debut in 1999, Lopez has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards from the American Music Awards, Video Music Awards and more. Last year, she was also named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People and became the 2018 recipient of the MTV Video Music Award’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

A date for ticket sales has yet to be announced and prices are subject to change. When available, tickets can be purchased at the Amway Center box office, Ticketmaster retail locations, charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000 or online.

