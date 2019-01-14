It's true: There's another chance for ‘Hamilton' tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tickets for “Hamilton” caused quite a stir last fall when they went on sale at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Many people missed out on a chance to purchase tickets to the sellout shows, but there’s now a new opportunity to get your hands on tickets.

A digital lottery is being held, offering 40 tickets to each show at just $10 each.

The lottery for tickets to the Jan. 22 performance opens Sunday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. ET.

Here’s how to enter:

- Download the official app for “Hamilton” on an iOS or Android device, or register online here.

- Enter the lottery between 11 a.m. ET two days prior to a performance and before the window closes at 9 a.m. ET the day before the performance.

Notifications will be sent to winners and non-winners at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS.

Winners must purchase the tickets online with a credit card by 4 p.m. ET the day before the performance, or the tickets will be forfeited.

Each lottery winner can purchase up to two tickets. There’s no purchase or payment necessary to enter the lottery.

To pick up lottery tickets, go to the will call window two hours prior to the performance with a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used in the lottery. Tickets are nontransferrable.

Tickets are still on sale.



