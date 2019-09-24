Jaguars vs. Broncos: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - All eyes will be on rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II this weekend as the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Colorado to play against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Minshew has been at quarterback ever since Nick Foles got hurt in the first game of the season.

Here's a look at Minshew's statistics this year:

73.9% competition rate

692 yards

5 touchdowns

1 interception

The Jaguars are 1-2 on the season, the Broncos are 0-3.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Broncos are a 3-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 38.5.

