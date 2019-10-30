Jaguars vs. Texans: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

LONDON - The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Houston Texans at 9:30 a.m. at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

The Jaguars are 4-4 this year and the Texans are 5-3.

When the two teams played against each other in Week 2, the Texans won 13-12.

Both teams were held to under 300 yards of offense.

The Jaguars and Texans are both coming off wins. Jacksonville beat the New York Jets 29-15 and

Houston beat the Oakland Raiders 27-24.

Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew has thrown for 13 touchdowns and two picks this year while

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown for 16 touchdowns and five picks this year.

Leonard Fournette continues to be one of the best running backs in football this year. He has 791 rushing yards on the year.

What channel is the game on? NFL Network

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Houston is a 2-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 46.5.



