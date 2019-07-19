Judge accepts resignation from Florida guardian who filed DNRs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge has accepted the resignation of a Florida guardian who was found to have filed "do not resuscitate" orders for people under her care without their permission.

Seminole County Judge John Galluzzo accepted Rebecca Fierle's resignation Friday.

Fierle is a court-appointed guardian in Central Florida and was recently revoked from 100 cases in Orange County.

According to an Orange County judge, Fierle abused her power by executing "do not resuscitate" orders on several of the wards under care without permission from family members or the court.

Documents show Fierle filed her resignation letter for Seminole County on Thursday.

Fierle was represented by several lawyers during Friday's hearing at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center.

Gerold Manczak told News 6 had been under the care of Fierle since 2012 and she signed a DNR order for him without any authorization.

"I got court papers. The court dissolve me from the guardianship on May 1 of this year and she did not tell me about it till July 8," Manczak said.

Another court hearing has been scheduled for Fierle for July 29 in Volusia County to examine more cases.

