Judge denies bail for Cocoa food store shootout suspect

COCOA, Fla. - A 27-year-old man arrested over the weekend in connection with a shooting that left his cousin critically wounded was denied bond Monday before a judge.



According to the Cocoa Police Department, the shooting happened late Saturday night in the parking lot of the Peachtree Street food store.



Authorities responded to the area after reports of a fight that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

"The initial investigation revealed a mother and daughter were outside the Peachtree Meat and Produce convenience store when they were approached by two males in a vehicle," Cocoa police said in a news release.



According to authorities, Latray Bell, 27, was in the vehicle with another male and the two had an ongoing feud that escalated into an argument.



"The argument then escalated into a physical fight which later turned into an exchange of gunfire between the two parties," CPD said.



During the gunfire, the other man in the vehicle was shot in the head, police said.



Officials said, the man was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.



Police said the argument began over $70 that Bell and his cousin said the other group owed to them.

Monday, Bell's wife was critical of his arrest and said that he's the victim, not the woman who shot at them.



"Why would you shoot a leaving vehicle? It was premeditated," Sharika Bell said.



Bell is facing a charge of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied structure, police said.



The investigation is still ongoing and Cocoa police say additional arrests and or charges could be made.

Police said detectives are trying to determine who was the first to shoot.



Video surveillance from the store is being reviewed by detectives.



"The woman is claiming self-defense but we still need to verify those details," Cocoa Police Department spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said.



