Judge sets bond for Dave Isnardi in Palm Bay racketeering case

VIERA, Fla. - Judge Morgan Laur Reinman set bond for former Deputy Palm Bay City Manager Dave Isnardi at $36,000 on Friday, after a hearing at the Viera courthouse, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Isnardi was arrested May 10 on charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit extortion and conspiracy to possess controlled substances, including oxycodone.

Isnardi is the former deputy city manager of Palm Bay and the husband of Brevard County Commission Chair Kristine Isnardi.

Another county commissioner, Bryan Lober, represented Dave Isnardi at the bond hearing.

This past Sunday, Lober filed a motion to set a bond of no more than $36,000 for Isnardi, citing his long-term ties to the community and ongoing health issues.

He said Isnardi poses no risk of physical harm to the community and that Isnardi is "exceedingly likely" to comply with all court orders.

Jose Aguiar, a former candidate for Palm Bay City Council, was arrested the same day and charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering. In 1997 in Massachusetts, Aguiar was convicted of conspiracy to sell cocaine and was sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison.

On May 11, Judge Kelly Ingram denied bond to both Isnardi and Aguiar because of the seriousness of the allegations against them, which culminated a four-year investigation.

Isnardi is charged with two first-degree felonies. Each carries potential penalties of 30 years in prison. The three third-degree felonies he's charged with each carries a potential five-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2019 Florida Today