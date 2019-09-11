Jury begins deliberating in accused Kissimmee cop killer's trial

The jury will begin deliberating Wednesday in the trial for a man accused of killing two Kissimmee police officers.

Everett Miller is accused of fatally shooting Kissimmee Police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard on Aug. 17, 2017.

The jury will begin deliberating his fate Wednesday morning on charges of first-degree murder. If convicted, Miller faces the death penalty.

Miller's defense team called one witness Tuesday before closing arguments. Miller's sister was the only person to testify on his behalf.

Shavon Sutton told jurors that her brother changed after he left the military.

Sutton said he lost his job and his girlfriend and wasn't showering regularly in the months before the murders.

Sutton also said Miller would act jumpy and she'd have to announce herself when she walked into his room. She told jurors Miller felt someone was watching him.

After Sutton's testimony, the defense rested its case.

Miller chose not to take the stand.

Closing arguments began Tuesday afternoon after the judge read the 17-page jury instructions to jurors.

Jurors will return at 8 a.m. Wednesday to begin deliberating.

