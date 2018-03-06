Jury delivers guilty verdict in case of Windermere rapist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A jury delivered a guilty verdict Tuesday in the case of a Windermere man who filmed as he raped two unconscious women.

Darryl Patterson has been in the Orange County Jail since June of 2016, when he was arrested on charges of attempted sexual battery and sexual battery.

The jury began deliberating before noon on Tuesday then delivered a verdict of guilty on both counts a few hours later, at about 2:45 p.m.

Before deliberations began on Tuesday, assistant state attorney Deborah Barra argued that the video evidence in the case clearly shows that the victim was unconscious and unable to consent.

Barra said the victim wasn't even aware that an attack occurred until she saw her picture on a flyer from the Windermere Police Department, urging her to get in contact with officers because they were concerned about her well-being.

"(Patterson) did a really good job. He was able to commit attempted sexual battery on a woman who was incapacitated and sexual battery on a woman who was incapacitated and she had absolutely no memory of it. Well done," Barra said.

In her closing statements, Barra said the victim can be heard telling Patterson to stop the attack.

"She says, quote, 'Darryl, wait until tomorrow,' end quote. She says that 10 times in the course of the five-minute video. She says quote, 'No, don't' end quote," Barra said.

Defense attorney Richard Parker referenced the same video in his closing statements, claiming that while it might have been distasteful for his client to film a sexual encounter, he doesn't believe there's enough evidence to prove the victim didn't consent.

"Does it make sense for someone to say, 'Wait until tomorrow,' in the exact moment when someone is trying to get you in the mood for sex unless you obviously considered having sex with Mr. Patterson previously?" Parker asked.

He claimed that Patterson and the victim were close friends before the attack on her 40th birthday, so it's possible that their friendship could have evolved into a sexual relationship.

"It's possible she had sex with Mr. Patterson earlier that night, but the justice system was not built on guesses, it was not built on 'I don't knows' or 'I don't remembers.' But the state is asking you to convict someone based on someone's guess about what happened on the night of December 22, 2012," Parker said.

Patterson decided not to testify on his own behalf.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 4.

