Jury selection to begin in second murder trial for Bob Ward

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the retrial of Isleworth millionaire Robert "Bob" Ward, who's accused of murder in the death of his wife, Diane.

Ward was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the 2009 shooting death of his wife inside their mansion, but an appeals court reversed the conviction last year, saying Ward's attorney made some mistakes at trial.

Ward served four years before the conviction was overturned.

"I wonder every day how a man can be in jail not only for something he did not do, but for something he was never once blamed for by people directly affected by my mom's death," Ward's daughter previously said in court.

Ward was released from jail last year after posting a $1 million bond, officials said.

