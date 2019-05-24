Justice for Justis: Mother's boyfriend accused of killing 16-year-old girl, FDLE says

Justis Garrett, 16, was last seen in Mount Dora on April 13. FDLE agents say her body was found in DeLand on April 18.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Days after 16-year-old Justis Garrett was reported missing from her Lake County home on April 14, 2018, a group of joggers found her body in a wooded area in DeLand. More than a year later, agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say they have arrested a 40-year-old man who previously had a relationship with the Garrett's mother.

Garrett had moved to Mount Dora from New Smyrna Beach a couple of months prior to her disappearance and was on her way to Volusia County for a visit when she was last seen.

Five days passed before her body ​was found by a group of runners off Gasline Road. FDLE forensic and investigative teams determined on May 7 the decomposed remains belonged to Garrett. Her death was declared a homicide on Aug. 6, 2018.

According to the FDLE timeline, agents worked from August 2018 to February reviewing phone records, social media and other information before arresting Robert Kern this month.

Kern told investigators he had dropped Garrett off at Mount Dora High School on April 13, but FDLE agents said she was never at school that day.

Investigators said Kern was the last person who saw Garrett alive and at the time of her disappearance was involved romantically with the teen's mother.

Investigators said Kern told them a variety of "stories" for where he was the day the 16-year-old went missing and even handed out missing persons flyers before her body was found.

"He told us that he was in Volusia County doing a carpenter job," said FDLE Special Agent Alfonso Williams, adding after that story fell apart, “He told us a number of other excuses for where he was at this time."

Kern was arrested on a Volusia County warrant in Suffolk County, New York where he was working as a handyman, according to the FDLE.

Friday afternoon detectives with the Sheriff’s Office were escorting Kern from New York to Orlando to face a second-degree murder charge.

“This young lady did absolutely nothing wrong and did everything right in her life," FDLE Orlando Special Agent in Charge Lee Massie said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.