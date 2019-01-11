K-9 back on the job after being treated with Narcan

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - A Brevard County Sheriff's Office K-9 that suffered a reaction while sniffing out drugs in a cruise passenger's luggage is back on the job after being treated with Narcan.

Officials from Port Canaveral on Friday tweeted a video of 3-year-old golden retriever Jake with his handler, Deputy Scott Stewart.

Stewart shows a shaved spot near Jake's paw where a veterinarian inserted an IV after the dog suffered a reaction to what is believed to be ecstasy that belonged to a passenger boarding the Holy Ship music festival cruise.

Deputies said that Leslie Bennett, 33, had a bag in his boxers that contained ecstasy and amphetamine. During a search of Bennett's luggage, deputies said they also found amphetamines, sildenafil citrate and lorazepam in a Dramamine container.

K9 JAKE’S BACK ON THE BEAT: @BrevardSheriff's K9 Deputy Jake is back on duty at Port Canaveral, playing with his handler, Deputy Scott Stewart, and showing no ill effects from a severe reaction that the 3-year-old golden retriever suffered from finding drugs on a passenger. pic.twitter.com/5cdFHlNlEp — Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) January 11, 2019

A crew member on board the ship gave Jake a dose of Narcan to stop the reaction until he could be taken to a veterinarian.

In the video, Jake can be seen circling around his handler, being petted and playing with a tennis ball.

