Katharine the great white shark pings off Titusville

2,300-pound shark spends holidays off Florida's east coast

By Rachael L. Thomas
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Katharine the great white shark spent the holidays off the east coast of Florida, most recently popping up off the coast of northern Brevard County on Wednesday, research organization Ocearch said.

"She has been enjoying the waters of Florida's east coast for more than a month now," Ocearch tweeted.

Katharine's tracker pinged off Hobe Sound in Martin County Dec. 11, before she headed north toward the waters off Brevard, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Katharine is a 14-foot sub-adult great white shark. She was tagged off Cape Cod, Massachusetts in August, 2013. Since then, the 2,300-pound shark has been making frequent excursions to Florida. 

According to the Ocearch website, Katharine has traveled 38,955 miles over the last three months. 

