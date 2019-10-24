Kicks 4 Guns: Turn in firearm, receive gift card

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement agencies across Central Florida are hoping a push to get guns off the streets will make communities safer.

The annual Kicks For Guns event gives people a chance to turn in unwanted weapons and get a $50 gift card.

Last year, people turned in about 140 firearms -- no questions asked -- to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The only requirement is for the gun owner to ensure the weapon is unloaded and stored in a plastic bag inside a car so a deputy or an officer can safely remove it.

About 30 minutes after Thursday's event started, Maitland police posted on Facebook that it had already collected five guns.

Kicks for Guns started 21 years ago when Real Radio 104.1 began working with law enforcement partners to get guns off the streets. Initially, sneakers were given in exchange for guns, but most agencies now issue gift cards.

Here are locations hosting Kicks for Guns on Thursday:

United Church of Christ

9300 University Boulevard, Orlando, FL

Open: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The Rotary Club

475 North Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL

Open: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



OBT Development Building

2719 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL

Open: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



John Bridges Center

445 West 13th Street, Apopka, FL

Open: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Orlando Police Department

OPD Headquarters on W. South Street.

Open: 7 a.m.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Osceola Heritage Park, Oak Tree out front by 192

Open: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Daytona Beach Police

Midtown Substation, located at 995 Orange Ave

Open: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clermont Police Department

Stormy Hill Harley Davidson, 2480 S. U.S. Highway 27

Open: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maitland and Winter Park police

Vacant lot at Maitland Avenue and Horatio Avenue

Open: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

