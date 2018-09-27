Kidnapping ends with car crash in Altamonte Springs, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An armed robbery and kidnapping incident Thursday afternoon ended when the suspects' vehicle crash, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the incident began in the 1000 block of Lee Road and ended in the 800 block of East Altamonte Drive after a vehicle crash.

Two people are in custody, according to a news release.

Deputies said no one involved in the incident was seriously injured.

No other details were immediately available.

