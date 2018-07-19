Lake County deputies investigating death of 9-month-old boy

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 9-month-old boy who was unresponsive when he was brought into a clinic from a Clermont day care Tuesday later died, officials with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the baby was at a day care inside a home on Summerset Court and brought into the Clermont Care Center on State Road 50 at 4:22 p.m. Workers at the clinic said the boy was unresponsive, and medical workers performed CPR until emergency medical services arrived. The 9-month-old was taken to South Lake Hospital, then flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Fred Jones said the baby's death is under investigation.

The day care at 14109 Summerset Court is the registered address of Dodd Family Daycare, a family day care home that can take care of up to 10 children, according to DCF's child care provider search site. The Dodd Family Daycare website lists the owner as Debbie Dodd. The website said she has a nursing background and is Florida licensed and certified.

