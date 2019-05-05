Lake County sheriff's deputies search for missing mother and two children

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a mother and her two children from Fruitland Park after they went missing Friday.

Detectives received a report Saturday night about a missing 27-year-old mother and two children who have not been seen since 5 p.m Friday.

Kimberlyn Morris and her sons Zachary Lewis, 6, and Anthony Lewis, 3, were reported missing by Morris's mother late Saturday night.

According to a news release:

"Kimberlyn stated on Friday she was going to leave her children with their father and then take her life. Kimberlyn then left the residence, located at 5105 Robin Drive in Fruitland Park, in a 2005 silver Toyota Matrix with Florida tag 8094 YP."

The three have not been seen since and she cannot be reached by phone, officials said.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.

Detectives hope to ensure everyone’s safe return home.

UPDATE: According to a release from the Lake County Sheriffs Office, Kimberlyn and her two children have been found safe and unharmed.

According to officials, they were staying with a friend for a couple of days and were about to see a movie when they were located Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.