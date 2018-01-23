Orlando kindergartner dies after school day, district officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando kindergarten student died Monday after leaving Lake Silver Elementary School, Orange County Public School officials said.

Principal Alyson Muse informed parents and guardians Tuesday in a call and email.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the death of one of our kindergarten students last night," Muse said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through this difficult time."

OCPS officials said the child did not die on campus or on a school bus.

Grief counselors are on campus Tuesday at the College Park neighborhood school.

Officials did not release the child's name or cause of death.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.