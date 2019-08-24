Leesburg police search for driver in hit-and-run death

LEESBURG, Fla. - Leesburg police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 32-year-old man Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened at 6:11 a.m. at West North Boulevard and North 3rd Street by U.S. 441.

[ RELATED: Leesburg police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash ]

First responders found a man unresponsive on the median. The man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Paris Fred Antonio Smith.

His mother told News 6 she wants justice and the person who hit her son to pay.

"If you out there and you know you hit him, why didn't you just stop? You could've saved his life maybe," said Sonja Smith. "If anybody knows who hit him, knows the car who hit him, please come forward."

She said her son was a father of three boys, a graduate of Eustis High School and attended Bethune Cookman University. She said he had so much potential and wanted to become a police officer.

Police said the vehicle involved is a white Honda CR-V (2002-2017) and will likely have damage to its left front area.

"We all, we hurting right now. I'm hurting inside. My heart is broken," said Sonja Smith.

Officers are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. If anyone has any information regarding the crash, call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The funeral for Paris Smith is planned for next Saturday at 11am at the First United Methodist Church in Tavares. His family is now left to raise his three kids.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.