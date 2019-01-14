Lifeguards bring back man's pulse after near-drowning at Discovery Cove

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is conscious after nearly drowning Sunday, Orange County Fire Rescue officials said.

A 31-year-old man was in the lazy river at Discovery Cove when he went under near the bird aviary, officials said.

Lifeguards, who recognized the man was in distress, pulled him out, but he was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Lifeguards began CPR and got his pulse back.

OCFR officials said they arrived and continued lifesaving measures during the man’s transport to Dr. Phillips Hospital.

Fire Rescue officials said the man was conscious and alert after spending some time in the emergency room.

