Live Nation rolls out $20 concert ticket deal for National Concert Week

Is there a concert you’ve been dying to go to but you didn’t have the money for the ticket? Now might be the time to buy.
Live Nation is bringing back its $20 concert ticket deal just in time for National Concert Week.
Celebrate the week May 1-7 by getting tickets for just $20, including all fees.
There are more than 2,800 shows across every genre, with more than 2 million tickets up for grabs.
General ticket sales start Wednesday, May 1, at noon and go until midnight on May 7.
See if one of your favorite artists or bands is participating in the list below.
- 311 & Dirty Heads
- Alabama
- Alice Cooper & Halestorm
- Anjelah Johnson
- Backstreet Boys
- Brad Paisley
- Brantley Gilbert
- Breaking Benjamin
- Brian Regan
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Bryan Adams
- Bush & +LIVE+
- Beck & Cage the Elephant
- Celeste Barber
- Chris Young
- Clint Black & Trace Adkins
- Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon
- Countess Luann
- Dane Cook
- Derek Hough
- Dierks Bentley
- Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive
- Disturbed
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
- Enanitos Verdes
- Eros Ramazzotti
- Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$
- Florence + the Machine
- Florida Georgia Line
- FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson
- Ghost
- Gloria Trevi
- GRiZ
- Heart
- Hootie & The Blowfish
- Iliza Shlesinger
- IMOMSOHARD
- Impractical Jokers
- Jason Aldean
- JB Smoove
- Jennifer Lopez
- Joe Budden
- Jon Bellion
- Justin Willman
- KIDZBOP
- KISS
- Kodak Black
- KORN & Alice In Chains
- LANY
- Lil Pump & Lil Skies
- Luis Miguel
- Lukas Graham
- Luke Bryan
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Marco Antonio Solis
- Mary J. Blige & Nas
- Miranda Lambert
- moe. & Blues Traveler
- Neil Degrasse Tyson
- Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
- New Kids On The Block
- Norm Macdonald
- Papa Roach
- Patton Oswalt
- Pentatonix
- Peter Frampton
- Preacher Lawson
- The Clintons
- PRETTYMUCH
- Rascal Flatts
- Rob Thomas
- Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
- Santana
- Sara Bareilles
- Shinedown
- Slipknot
- The 1975
- The Black Keys
- The Chainsmokers
- The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher
- The Head and the Heart
- The Who
- Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
- Thomas Rhett
- Train & Goo Goo Dolls
- Vampire Weekend
- Vic Dibetto
- Wanda Sykes
- Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
- Wisin Y Yandel
- Wiz Khalifa
- Zac Brown Band
