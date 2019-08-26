Loaded gun found in Auburndale High student's backpack, police say

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

AUBURNDALE. Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested at his Polk County school after a loaded gun was found in his backpack, authorities said.

Police said school staff members were notified Monday by another student at Auburndale High School that the ninth grade student brought the gun to school and that it was loaded in his backpack.

The school's resource officer, along with other Auburndale police officers, searched the student's backpack and found a Glock 40-caliber handgun that was loaded with target rounds, authorities said.

The student was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Bartow, according to police. He is facing a third-degree felony charge of possessing a firearm on school property, police said.

Following the incident, Auburndale police reminded members of the community to report anything that seems out of the ordinary to authorities.

"The Auburndale Police Department encourages everyone if you 'see something, say something,'" officials with the department said in a statement.

