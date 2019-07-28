Local adaptive hockey player surprised with customized sled

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - This is one day 10-year-old Tyrrill Golding will never forget.

In a special ceremony at The Ice Factory of Central Florida in Kissimmee on Saturday, Golding, a native of Oakland, was surprised with a customized hockey sled.

Golding was presented the sled by U.S. Paralympian Adam Page and representatives from The Hartford’s Ability Equipped Program.

The Central Florida Dreamplex also received a $30,000 grant to purchase adaptive sports equipment.

In addition to presenting the sled, Page was on hand to teach a clinic with local youth players.



