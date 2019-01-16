Local breweries help make new beer to support Camp Fire victims

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Breweries all across the country are answering a call for help from the CEO of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., based in Chico, California, after many of their employees lost their homes in the northern California wildfires in November.

"Initially, over 60 of our employees were evacuated and as it turns out, about half lost their homes so it had a significant impact on our company as well as our surrounding community," Ken Grossman, founder and CEO of Sierra Nevada, said.

Shortly after the fire burned through more than 150,000 acres, Grossman sent a letter to breweries all over, asking them to follow Sierra Nevada's recipe and brew a beer called "Resilience IPA" and to donate the proceeds to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.

The "Resilience IPA" tap sticks out from the others inside Bugnutty Brewing Co. in Merritt Island. The craft brewery is one of about 1,400 breweries across the country that answered the call.

"We were one of the first ones to jump on," co-founder Steve Shannon said. "Just immediately, we looked at it and we're in. For us, it's the equivalent of every house on Merritt Island disappearing. That level of devastation is hard to wrap your head around."

Resilience IPA can be found at the following local breweries, while supplies last:

- Bugnutty Brewing Co., 715 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island

- Ellipsis Brewing, 7500 TPC Boulevard #8, Orlando

- Great Chicago Fire Brewery & Tap Room, 311 W Magnolia St., Leesburg

The map below shows where the beer is available nationwide.

The goal is to raise more than $15 million nationwide.

"We had a woman come in the other day who didn't drink beer and bought one and said give it to the next person who comes in because we feel so strongly about what you're doing," Shannon said.

Even when they run out of Resilience IPA, Bugnutty Brewing Co. will be accepting donations through the end of February.

