Florida law enforcement agencies react to trooper's death

Trooper Tracy Vickers served with FHP for 4 years

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials from law enforcement agencies across Florida expressed their condolences Friday morning as news spread that a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a crash on State Road 408.

Trooper Tracy Vickers was on the expressway near Conway Road at about 6 a.m. when his patrol car struck some construction equipment. FHP announced his death hours later.

"The entire FLHSMV family and his FHP brothers and sisters are heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Trooper Tracy Vickers. Trooper Vickers was a leader within the patrol and his troop and served as a field training officer, training and mentoring new troopers," FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes said. "He served Central Florida and the state for just over four years, selflessly protecting Florida's citizens and visitors. Please keep his family in your prayers."

Local leaders were quick to express their support for the FHP family.

Below are their statements:

