Florida law enforcement agencies react to trooper's death

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials from law enforcement agencies across Florida expressed their condolences Friday morning as news spread that a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a crash on State Road 408.

Trooper Tracy Vickers was on the expressway near Conway Road at about 6 a.m. when his patrol car struck some construction equipment. FHP announced his death hours later.

"The entire FLHSMV family and his FHP brothers and sisters are heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Trooper Tracy Vickers. Trooper Vickers was a leader within the patrol and his troop and served as a field training officer, training and mentoring new troopers," FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes said. "He served Central Florida and the state for just over four years, selflessly protecting Florida's citizens and visitors. Please keep his family in your prayers."

Local leaders were quick to express their support for the FHP family.

Below are their statements:

We stand by our brothers and sisters from @FLHSMV @FHPOrlando as they deal with the unimaginable today. Praying for the officer’s family, friends and the department. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/JQZT8jKcrO — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) September 27, 2019

We stand with our @FHPOrlando brothers and sisters during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Trooper Vickers’ loved ones and law enforcement family. https://t.co/PCSjfKXG9e — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) September 27, 2019

We stand in grief with the entire @FLHSMV family, and especially our brothers and sisters in @FHPOrlando Please keep #FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers Family in your prayers. #EOW

Rest peacefully, Trooper. https://t.co/8TXyAfVp1y — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 27, 2019

Sheriff Russ Gibson & the Osceola County Sheriff's Office honor FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers, who was tragically killed this morning. Trooper Vickers was employed by the Florida Highway Patrol. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Trooper Tracy Vicker's family and friends. #FHPtrooper pic.twitter.com/FtlFSSSoX6 — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) September 27, 2019

Our hearts go out to FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers, his family and friends, and the entire @FLHSMV and FHP family. Sending strength and love to all 🙏🖤💙🖤 https://t.co/jTlVn374Ub — Chief Carl Metzger (@UCFChiefMetzger) September 27, 2019

Our deepest condolences and prayers to the family, friends and co-workers of Trooper Vickers. To our brothers & sisters at @FHPOrlando & to the #FHP family, our hearts go out to you - we send comfort, support, prayers and love. 💙 #RIP #EOW #HERO #ThinBlueLine https://t.co/1Pn49oUNnD — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 27, 2019

The Maitland Police Department stands with FHP for this tragic incident. https://t.co/fKssehKC3F — Maitland Police Department (@MaitlandPolice) September 27, 2019

Our thoughts are with the family of Trooper Tracy Vickers and his colleagues at the @FLHSMV. Rest in Peace and thank you for your service. https://t.co/bNkoJrgZKa pic.twitter.com/ntFEhJ1SYm — Florida Sheriffs (@FLSheriffs) September 27, 2019

Our deepest condolences are with the family, friends and peers of @FLHSMV Trooper Vickers. Godspeed brother. https://t.co/2SYTXPKrVd — Edgewood Police (FL) (@EdgewoodFLPD) September 27, 2019

Please keep the family, friends, and all the brave men and women of the FHP in your hearts as they mourn the loss of Trooper Tracy Vickers. We can only pray they find comfort in knowing that the community he served is forever grateful and deeply saddened by his loss. pic.twitter.com/wIqvSnkkOG — State Attorney 18th Circuit FL (@SA18PIO) September 27, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with @FHPOrlando 💙 at this difficult time. — West Melbourne PD (@WestMelbournePD) September 27, 2019

This morning we are thinking of the entire @FLHSMV family and our friends at @FHPOrlando. Our deepest condolences are with Trooper Vickers family and friends. https://t.co/gGYNRJRa1D — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) September 27, 2019

Trooper Tracy Vickers, your service to the community will not be forgotten. Rest easy hero! You, your family, and your coworkers are in our thoughts and prayers. - Your BCFR Brothers and sisters #FHP #Orlando #EOW https://t.co/WK0jENeg4Y — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) September 27, 2019

