ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser has forced authorities to close State Road 408 in Orange County.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. on State Road 408 near Conway Road. The eastbound lanes of S.R. 408 are closed in the area.

Video from Sky 6 shows the FHP cruiser and a truck hauling tires involved in the crash.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

Details about the wreck have not been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.