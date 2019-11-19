Daytona Beach airport reopens after bottle of lotion causes scare

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach International Airport was evacuated Tuesday morning, leaving dozens of passengers standing on the sidewalk outside.

The emergency evacuation was issued at 6:17 a.m., but the all-clear was given about 90 minutes later.

The airport tweeted that a suspicious bag was flagged while going through security, prompting the evacuation.

“The bag has since been cleared and normal operations will resume soon,” the airport tweeted.

Volusia County sheriff’s officials tweeted that the package turned out to be a bottle of lotion.

Volusia County sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant said he’s not sure how many passengers were affected by the evacuation.

No other details have been released.

