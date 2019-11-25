ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire broke out at an Orange County home early Monday, but no one was home at the time, officials said.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at 805 Willie Mays Parkway near Orlando.

The Orange County battalion chief said the fire apparently started in the kitchen and spread to at least one other room.

Five adults live in the house, but they were not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.