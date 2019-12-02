DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach shooting suspect was fatally shot by officers Monday morning during a pursuit after police say he shot a man multiple times and opened fire on officers.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said the incident started at 8:20 a.m. when police received a call about a person shot inside a Hollywood Avenue home.

Capri said the victim was found in his home and had been shot in the neck and other parts of his body. The victim was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in stable condition.

While investigating the shooting, a witness told officers the shooting suspect walked outside a home and officers began chasing the suspect on foot behind neighboring houses, according to the chief.

During the chase, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots at police in the 800 block of Wildwood Street, Capri said. Two officers returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times, the chief said.

A gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

The suspect was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The officers were not hit by the suspect’s gunfire, Capri said.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the two officers involved. Both officers are on paid administrated leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure when an officer fires his or her weapon.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.