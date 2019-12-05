51ºF

Substitute teacher accused of touching Osceola County students expected in court

Syed Asher arrested earlier this year

Former Osceola County substitute teacher Syed Asher, 19.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A former Osceola County substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching several students is expected to be back in court Thursday, possibly to enter a plea.

According to court documents, a hearing is scheduled in the case of Syed Asher.

Asher was arrested earlier this year after nearly a dozen students at various elementary schools across the county accused him of molestation.

Investigators said Asher admitted to some of the allegations.

The hearing is set to begin at 8:45 a.m.

