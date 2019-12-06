Man found dead in home after wounded woman shows up at hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead early Friday inside an Orange County home after a stabbing victim showed up at a hospital, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Orlando Regional Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. in connection with a 27-year-old woman who was being treated for serious stab wounds.

Deputies went to a home near the 1000 block of West Kaley Avenue that is connected to the woman and found a 32-year-old man dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man had signs of trauma to his body, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.