Man found dead in home after wounded woman shows up at hospital
Orange County deputies launch death investigation near Kaley Avenue
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead early Friday inside an Orange County home after a stabbing victim showed up at a hospital, deputies said.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Orlando Regional Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. in connection with a 27-year-old woman who was being treated for serious stab wounds.
Deputies went to a home near the 1000 block of West Kaley Avenue that is connected to the woman and found a 32-year-old man dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man had signs of trauma to his body, deputies said.
An investigation is ongoing.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.