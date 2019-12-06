Worker rushed to hospital after he was pinned in carnival ride at Waterford Lakes
Police and fire crews responded to the scene
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Fire Rescue said a man was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center after he was pinned in a carnival ride at Waterford Lakes.
Video shows several police crews and fire crews responded to the scene.
#IndustrialAccident: OCFRD transported one adult/male patient to ORMC as trauma alert after responding to 655 N Alafaya Trail with reports that worker was trapped/pinned in carnival ride. Worker freed prior to arrival. OSHA contacted— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 6, 2019
Fire crews said the worker was freed from the ride before they arrived at the scene.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.