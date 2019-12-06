71ºF

Worker rushed to hospital after he was pinned in carnival ride at Waterford Lakes

Police and fire crews responded to the scene

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Fire Rescue said a man was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center after he was pinned in a carnival ride at Waterford Lakes.

Video shows several police crews and fire crews responded to the scene.

Fire crews said the worker was freed from the ride before they arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

