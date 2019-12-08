Girl shot during target practice in Titusville area, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 9-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after she was shot during target practice, officials said.

The incident occurred in a wooded area just east of I-95 in the Titusville area.

Titusville police said the girl is in stable condition after one of her siblings shot her by accident.

“Shot by an older sibling accidentally during target practice out in the woods," Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said. “There were adults present. There’s a lot of investigating that needs to take place.”

Officers said instead of first responders getting called out to State Road 407, known as Challenger Memorial Parkway, the girl was driven to a hospital by her family.

“Definitely an unusual case, because you have a juvenile that was shot and instead of notifying police and calling 911, they immediately went to the hospital,” Hutchinson said.

People who live nearby told News 6 the area is a popular spot for off-roading and target practice.

Officers spent much of Saturday afternoon searching for the weapon used by the older sibling as they try to sort out how this all happened.

One adult, 34-year-old Dustin Matthew Adkins, has been arrested and charged with aggravated child neglect with great bodily harm, violation of felony probation, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of ammunition by convicted felon, police said.

Adkins is on probation for manslaughter involving the shooting death of a child, authorities said.

He was booked into Brevard County Jail.

“It is outrageous that this adult provided firearms and ammunition to these young children,” Hutchinson said. “Especially given his past arrest and conviction”.