Burger King worker stabbed in face during attack in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach fast food worker was stabbed in the face Sunday during an altercation, according to police.

The attacked happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Burger King at 825 N. Nova Road.

Daytona Beach police said the employee suffered lacerations to the face and fingers and was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the culprit ran away after the attack.

The motive for the attack is not known, police said.

A photo released by police shows the assailant, who was wearing a black hat and coat, in an apparent struggle with a worker.

No other details have been released.