Deputies: Teen shoots, kills man at Orange County nightclub

16-year-old escorted out of nightclub when he fired his gun, deputies say

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man is dead Sunday after deputies say a teen shot him outside of an Orange County nightclub.

Deputies say the man was escorting the 16-year-old out of Fenix Saturday night on Ocoee Apopka Road. The man was escorting the teen out after he got into a fight. The teen then shot the man outside of the club just before midnight, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

The victim was taken to Advent Health Apopka and later to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, according to deputies. He later died during surgery.

This is a developing story, check back with Clickorlando.com for more details.

