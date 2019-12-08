Deputies: Teen shoots, kills man at Orange County nightclub

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man is dead Sunday after deputies say a teen shot him outside of an Orange County nightclub.

Deputies say the man was escorting the 16-year-old out of Fenix Saturday night on Ocoee Apopka Road. The man was escorting the teen out after he got into a fight. The teen then shot the man outside of the club just before midnight, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

The victim was taken to Advent Health Apopka and later to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, according to deputies. He later died during surgery.

