Have you received calls threatening explosives going off near you?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Have you received a call from someone threatening explosions in your area unless you visit a certain website?

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the threats are not legitimate.

Deputies said Monday that multiple law enforcement agencies have heard from residents who said they have received calls during which the person on the other line says explosives will detonate unless they visit a website. Deputies believe the website is malicious in nature and are warning people not to visit it.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office also said they don’t believe the threat is credible and asked anyone who receives a similar call to report it to their local law enforcement agency.