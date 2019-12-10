Oh, Christmas tree: Florida woman accused of attacking man with holiday decoration

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Florida woman who was upset about the TV being too loud attacked a man with an artificial Christmas tree, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police said Krystall Graham was trying to sleep around 6:50 a.m. Thursday but the victim, who she lives with, had the TV volume too loud, so the two began fighting.

The argument turned physical when Graham screamed in the man’s face then took apart an artificial Christmas tree and threw three sections of it at the victim, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said the man suffered scratches on the left side of his face, on his neck and on his stomach.

Graham, 38, was arrested on a domestic battery charge. She has since been released from the Pinellas County Jail.