Local business owner gives away free bikes during holiday scavenger hunt

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida children are taking home brand new bikes just in time for the holiday season thanks to a local business owner’s daily scavenger hunt.

Tyler Bennett, who owns C&B Glass and Mirror, has been hiding the bikes with his family every day in Orange and Osceola counties.

“Every kid wants a bike, I’m sure you and I both remember the first time we coasted down grandma and mama’s hill,” Bennett said.

Since Dec. 1, Bennet has been hiding a bike at noon and 5:30 p.m. daily then posting a picture of the prize on Facebook along with a code that will allow it to be unlocked.

The pictures on Facebook only give away part of the surroundings, leaving the rest up to families to figure out.

It’s a treasure hunt leading children, like Macy Betters, to a brand new bike. She and her parents had been logging in to Facebook every day to try to win.

Bennett said he hopes the initiative inspires others to give back to the community.

“It’s special to us to be able to give somebody that opportunity, you know, that memory,” Bennett said.