This spider-eating frog corpse is the creepiest thing ever

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Combine a dead spider with a dead frog and you have the stuff nightmares are made of.

Florida woman Christine Watts spotted the disgusting duo clinging to the outside of her Myakka City home while she was hanging Christmas lights and took to Facebook to share the disturbing pictures.

The snapshots, which have since gone viral with more than 75,000 shares, show the mummified-looking amphibian with four hairy legs protruding from its mouth. Although little spider web spindles can be seen between the frog’s still-open jaw, Watts insists that both creatures are very much dead.

Not much is known about the battle to the death, but Facebook users had their guesses.

“Looks like the frog ate the spider which bit the frog in its mouth killing the frog whose mouth closed on the spider when it died and then spider couldn’t escape,” one commenter speculated.

While the exact species are unknown, Watts told News 6 partner KSAT that she’s betting it’s a Cuban tree frog and a wolf spider.

She posted that she’s had some potential buyers express interest in purchasing the oddity, so she’s trying to determine how to remove the macabre carcasses from her home without damaging them.

See more photos below: