Orlando police investigating fatal crash on Kirkman Road

Crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday night

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Kirkman Road.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

Investigators said South Kirkman Road is closed between Eaglesmere Drive and Windhover Drive.

The investigation has been turned over to the Traffic Homicide Unit, according to police.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

