Heavy delays reported on I-4 after crash in Lake Mary

Traffic delays reported into the Longwood area

Michelle Ganley, Web Hub Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

A look at the westbound lanes of I-4 on Friday. (Traffic camera photo)

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Heavy delays were reported on westbound Interstate 4 on Friday night due to a crash in Lake Mary near a rest area.

At one point, all lanes were blocked.

At last check, two right lanes remained closed. Traffic is slowly getting by on an outside lane.

The wreck was reported in Seminole County at mile-marker 96. Injuries are involved, officials said.

Traffic delays are reported into the Longwood area.

Stay with News 6 for the latest information as it becomes available.

