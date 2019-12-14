Pedestrian killed in Sunrail crash
Police: 30-year-old was walking on tracks
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 30-year-old man is dead after a Sunrail crash in Orlando.
Orlando police say the man was walking on the tracks between Kaley Avenue and 250 Columbia St. when the train struck him. He died on impact.
Police were on scene for approximately two hours investigating the incident. Officers have deemed it a death investigation.
This is a developing story, check back with this story for any updates.
