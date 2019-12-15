1 hurt after hitting ground during Skydiving Santas event in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – One person was injured during the annual Skydiving Santas event in Cocoa Beach, according to police.

Officers with the Cocoa Beach Police Department said the skydiver suffered injuries to their pelvis and other parts of their lower body when they hit the ground.

The skydiver was flown to the trauma center at Holmes Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. Details on their condition were not released.

Police have not said what may have caused the skydiver to hit the ground.

No other details were immediately available.

